$10,000 to Food Banks Mark GivingTuesday

English French

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we approach the holidays and nearing the second year of the pandemic, Abell Pest Control will be giving back to the communities it serves. Starting today, GivingTuesday, Abell will be donating to food banks serving the local communities where Abell operates across North America. The donation, on behalf of Abell employees, kicks off a series of giving to employees in appreciation of their ongoing efforts, especially during these unprecedented times.



“Abell’s strength is its people who despite the trying times, have been resilient and committed to caring for our customers,” said John Abell, President, Abell Pest Control. “Warm and fuzzy is not what comes to mind when you think about pests, but that’s who we are as a company. We recognize and appreciate each member of the Abell family and the communities we serve.”

During the 12 Days of Giving, Abell employees will be surprised each day, with a Holiday email letting them know what they are getting that day or how the company is giving back to various charities.

GivingTuesday is a day that encourages people to do good. It is a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Our donation will allow food banks to continue to purchase food and other necessities to support vulnerable populations in communities where we do business across Canada and the US. This is the second year that Abell has donated to food banks across North America. “We are all about people helping people,” added Abell.

The ‘12 Days of Giving’, can be followed on Abell’s social media platforms including, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Abell Pest Control is a North American leader in pest control, hygiene, and disinfection services offering businesses and homeowners effective, safe, and dependable solutions since 1924. To learn more about Abell visit: www.abellpestcontrol.com

For more information contact:

Eliana Pasquariello, Abell Pest Control, epasquariello@abellgroup.com



