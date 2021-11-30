ORION ANNOUNCES THE RAPID LEAD OPTIMIZATION OF OB-004 - A CCR2 ANTAGONIST

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology, a clinical stage company unlocking the therapeutic potential of G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) with a novel drug modality, proven discovery platform and best-in-class molecules, today announced the successful completion of its OB-004 lead optimization. OB-004 is a GPCR targeted protein analog of CCL2 that targets the CCR2 receptor. The CCL2/CCR2 pathway plays an important role in oncology, inflammatory, metabolic, and neurological disorders.

Using its proprietary drug discovery technology, Orion successfully completed the development of OB-004 from target identification to lead optimization in only 6 months, a significant reduction in discovery time compared to industry averages. Furthermore, based on inhibition of in vitro signaling, OB-004 is a best-in-class CCR2 antagonist compared to other small molecule CCR2 antagonists in development. This is yet another example demonstrating the superiority of Orion’s discovery platform and novel drug modality to target complex GPCRs.

“Development of a best-in-class CCR2 antagonist in 6 months is an extraordinary accomplishment and validates the power and versatility of our drug discovery platform” said Dr. Oliver Hartley, Vice President of Drug Discovery at Orion Biotechnology. “This powerful tool will allow Orion to rapidly expand its pipeline and also provides us with the opportunity to collaborate with other groups in facilitating the identification and development of GPCR targeted drugs, including the ability to target orphan GPCRs”.

Dr. Ian McGowan, Chief Medical Officer at Orion Biotechnology, added “The rapid development of a potent CCR2 antagonist will provide us with the opportunity to evaluate OB-004 in several important diseases with significant unmet medical need including oncological, metabolic, and inflammatory disorders. I look forward to advancing OB-004 into preclinical efficacy studies early next year”.

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd, is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision engineered G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) targeted therapeutics. Leveraging its proprietary drug discovery platform, Orion is advancing a promising new class of highly potent drugs to unlock a set of high-value GPCR targets that have proven very challenging using traditional drug classes. Orion’s lead candidate, OB-002, is a first-in-class GPCR Analog and best-in-class CCR5 antagonist. With close ties to diverse institutions and experts around the globe, and a highly innovative proprietary drug discovery platform, Orion is uniquely positioned to stimulate the rapid development of promising new treatments for serious diseases. Learn more at www.orionbiotechnology.com.