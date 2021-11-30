Future Becomes the Fastest-Growing US Media Company Announcing 79% Revenue Growth to $808.5 Million in FY 2021

Future’s Full Year results for 2021 reveal that the US business grew to $280.5M

US driven huge organic growth for Future, increasing 27% year-on-year

US business now comprises over a third (35%) of Future’s revenues

Online audiences increased 20% on average since 2019 to reach 305 million monthly users

eCommerce revenue was up a robust 36% organically in 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future plc, the global platform for specialist media, has today announced its Full Year results for 2021, highlighting the company’s exceptional growth - reaching $808.5 million in revenue and growing 79% year-over-year. Additionally, Future’s digital advertising and eCommerce areas saw outstanding revenue growth of 27% and 36% respectively.

“Our strategy is accelerated through acquisition and in the year we continued to strengthen our proposition through the completed integration of GoCo Group, Marie Claire US, CinemaBlend and, post-year end, Dennis,” said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future. “Looking ahead, we expect our diversified strategy to continue to deliver and are well-positioned to continue to grow strongly. As we transition from the COVID-19 boosted comparators, we expect the growth to accelerate in H2 next year.”

With Future’s online audience increasing 8% year-on-year, and with a global audience four times larger than it was in 2019, the company now reaches one in three US adults online. Future’s US growth strategy is underpinned by three pillars, which include:

Value-add acquisitions

The latest results reveal the success of Future’s acquisitions, from TI Media, GoCo Group, Marie Claire, and CinemaBlend. The acquired titles have helped to substantially drive the company’s media business growth, for both digital advertising and eCommerce. Future will look to replicate this success with its new titles recently acquired from Dennis.

The October 2021 acquisition of Dennis accelerates Future’s growth in the wealth vertical. Dennis title Kiplinger, will help to further extend the business’ US reach with over 10 million monthly users and a heritage of high-quality, trusted content on personal finance and business forecasting.

Ongoing investment in proprietary technology

Future’s success is supported by the combination of trusted editorial content with its ongoing investment in technology. By owning a full technology stack that is scalable across its entire portfolio, Future serves its high-intent audiences through their entire purchase journey, in a premium environment.

The latest technology investment, Aperture, is Future’s first party data platform which has increased its addressable audience by 354%. The platform allows advertisers to reach high-intent audiences through rich first-party data captured across Future’s vast portfolio of brands, providing a scalable, cookieless, audience targeting solution.

Driving growth through content

Future’s US organic growth was driven by the strength of Future’s content, which continues to attract a high-value audience. The strategy prioritizes investment in content and key categories that deliver specialist audiences who engage with content for buying advice and products.

​​About Future

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year, Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events and social spaces.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 250+ brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Brands include Techradar, Gamesradar+, Country Life, woman&home, Marie Claire, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, TV Times, Homebuilding & Renovating, Decanter, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week. To learn more about Future visit www.futureplc.com

Media Contact

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Future PLC (US)

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com