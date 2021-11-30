Horsens, November 30, 2021

Company Announcement No. 4/2021–2022: Bonds fully redeemed

With reference to company announcement dated November 1, 2021 (no. 3/2021–2022), AX V Nissens ApS hereby confirms that it has today redeemed in full all its outstanding EUR 130,000,000 Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds due 2022 (ISIN DK0030400890).

For questions relating to this announcement, please contact Mikkel Krogslund Andersen at +45 7626 2626.





Yours sincerely,

Mikkel Krogslund Andersen, CEO

Jakob Backs, CFO

