Best Selling Book Series Coming to the Screen From Big Screen Entertainment and Golod/Lange Company

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In one of its biggest development moves yet, Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is collaborating on the adaptation of a popular eight book vampire saga, DEAD END DATING, into a TV series.



The busy Los Angeles based production company has teamed with seasoned TV professionals to bring to the screen author Kimberly Raye’s bestsellers set around a matchmaking agency for vampires, werewolves and other fantastical creatures, as well as humans.

“The books are fabulous. We are so excited to turn them into a TV series. This is a whole creative world full of mystery, humor, romance, magic and otherworldly fun,” said Kimberley Kates, Chief Executive of Big Screen, who is at work on the pilot script with acclaimed writer Catherine Taylor. The same duo’s work on another upcoming TV drama, World War 2 story, AVENGER FIELD, was recently rated in the top 1 percent of pilots by Hollywood’s top script coverage service, WeScreenplay.

Also on the development team involved with bringing DEAD END DATING to the screen are writer/producer/director Michael Lange (Dawson’s Creek, Criminal Minds) and producer Ksana Golod (Better Start Running, Jackie & Ryan).

"I'm beyond thrilled to be working with Big Screen and Kimberley. I've been watching in awe as the company has become so successful and know that DEAD END DATING and Big Screen Entertainment Group will be a perfect fit. A little horror, a little romance and lots of excitement, drama and coolness......and the show will be great, too!" says executive producer, Michael Lange.

Translated into 12 languages around the world, the much-loved book series has taken a big bite out of the vampire fiction world.

The show is being set up at a streaming network with BSEG being a co-production company on the series along with Ksana Golod, Michael Lange, Kates and Taylor attached as Executive Producers.

Representing Golod/Lange was Mitch Stein of the Mitchell Stein Agency and attorney Stephen Linett for Big Screen.

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a long-established production and distribution company with several projects in active development, including the Christmas film Santa4Real, Avenger Field, Earth Angels, CSI mystery thriller Black Magic and a high end sci-fi drama, Singularity Principle.

In addition to developing original content, Big Screen Entertainment Group owns BIG STREAM, a pay to stream service with over 250 titles and growing.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US and Internationally. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

