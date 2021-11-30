FirstBank Surprises Customers with Over $30,000 in Financial Relief This Holiday Season

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” recently surprised over 130 customers at branches across Denver, Colorado Springs, Lakewood, Thornton and Silverthorne with over $30,000 in gift cards to provide some financial relief ahead of the holiday season.

As part of its annual “Give it Forward” program, FirstBank executives and market presidents surprised unsuspecting bank customers with gift cards ranging from $200 to $500 to provide extra financial support for a variety of holiday expenses. Recipients of the gift cards were simply encouraged to “Give It Forward” and donate to a charity of their choice on Colorado Gives Day, Tuesday, Dec. 7.

“We’ve found these surprise acts of kindness inspire more Coloradans to give back to causes and communities in need,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. “We’re honored to be part of Colorado Gives Day and witness first-hand the significant impact Colorado Gives Day has on our state. We want to motivate as many people as possible to consider supporting causes close to their hearts, even if it’s just $5.”

Colorado Gives Day, an annual 24-hour online giving movement presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, raised over $50 million for more than 3,100 nonprofits last year. The bank has been the presenting partner of Colorado Gives Day since its inception in 2010, helping the program raise more than $307 million for nonprofits statewide.

FirstBank has encouraged community members to “Give It Forward” in previous years by pumping free gas, posing as grocery store baggers, restaurant servers and veterinarians-in-training to cover bills, all in an effort to spread goodwill.

For more information about Colorado Gives Day or to schedule your donation, please visit www.coloradogivesday.org. For more information about FirstBank, visit www.efirstbank.com.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $25 billion in assets and 110 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing nearly $75 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program.

