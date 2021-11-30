GivingTuesday: NOVA Chemicals Expands Total COVID-19 Relief to US$1.25M with Additional Gifts

Calgary, Alberta, Canada , Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NOVA Chemicals Corporation, 1000 Seventh Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 5L5



www.novachemicals.com | 403.750.3600 tel | 403.269.7410 fax

NOVA Chemicals Corporation (“NOVA Chemicals”) today announced an additional US$600,000 commitment in COVID-19-related supports across our operational regions, bringing the total amount given for pandemic relief to US$1.25M, as part of efforts to meaningfully give back to our neighbors and their communities.



“While we continue to see positive momentum toward a world with higher vaccination rates and fewer restrictions, the impacts felt by the pandemic will unfortunately have lasting effects,” said Mona Jasinski, SVP HR and Communications, NOVA Chemicals. “I am proud of NOVA’s commitment to ensuring there is food on the table for tens of thousands of people, mental health supports are available where and when they are needed, and that no one in our communities is left behind.”

Many are still grappling with the impacts of COVID-19, with hundreds of thousands of individuals and families tipping into poverty due to unstable employment and the rising cost of goods. Particularly important in the weeks leading up to winter holidays, financial support in the areas of food security, mental health programs, and building overall community resiliency and capacity will be given to help ease the burden that COVID-19 has created for so many of our neighbors over the past 21 months.

“GivingTuesday is the perfect time for all of us to show our neighbors they will not be forgotten as the world recovers from this pandemic,” said Jasinski. “NOVA has a strong history of showing up for our communities when it’s needed most, and we are pleased to be in a position to provide needed support heading into what will still be a difficult holiday season for so many.”

NOVA Chemicals’ long-standing commitment to “doing the right thing” under the principles of Responsible Care is central to our operations. We are committed to helping shape a world that is even better tomorrow than it is today.

# # #

About NOVA Chemicals Corporation

NOVA Chemicals develops and manufactures chemicals and plastic resins that make everyday life healthier, easier and safer. We enable customer success with a portfolio of more than 125 virgin resins, a growing portfolio of PCR, and best-in-class technical and applications development support. Our employees work to ensure health, safety, security and environmental stewardship through our commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Care®. NOVA Chemicals, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is wholly owned ultimately by Mubadala Investment Company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Visit NOVA Chemicals at www.novachem.com.

Additional Facts

1 in 6 children are currently living in food-insecure households in Canada, which is being exacerbated by skyrocketing food prices.

are currently living in food-insecure households in Canada, which is being exacerbated by skyrocketing food prices. Food insecurity in children is strongly linked to mental health problems and behavioural issues, which can contribute to a decline in academic performance.

to mental health problems and behavioural issues, which can contribute to a decline in academic performance. In collaboration with major manufacturers, retailers, and other partners, a one-dollar donation can purchase $5 in groceries for those in need.

$25,000 can provide over 100,000 meals or one month of support for 250+- families.

or one month of support for 250+- families. Crisis calls for help more than doubled during the peak of the pandemic.

for help during the peak of the pandemic. One youth services organization witnessed a 61% increase in new referrals for mental health supports during the pandemic.

in new referrals for mental health supports during the pandemic. Those reporting poor mental health are up to 4 times more likely to report increased substance abuse since the pandemic began.

to report increased substance abuse since the pandemic began. Those living in poverty grew by over 40 per cent through the pandemic in some regions; core fundraising opportunities disappeared just as demand was multiplying, leaving 1 in 5 agencies in danger of closing their doors.

Recipient organizations/programs; contact us for quotes/images

Calgary, Alberta : US$150,000

Community Hubs Initiative (United Way Calgary)

Distress Centre Calgary

Brown Bagging for Calgary’s Kids

Central Alberta : US$150,000

United Way Central Alberta COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Red Deer Food Bank

Sarnia, Ontario : US$150,000

Bluewater Health Foundation

The Inn of the Good Shepherd

Women’s Interval Home

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania : US$75,000

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, COVID Recovery

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Geismar, Louisiana : US$75,000

Capital Area United Way, mental health supports

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

IRIS Domestic Violence Center

Media inquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Nanz

Director, Communications

Jennifer.nanz@novachem.com

NOVA Chemicals’ logo is a registered trademark of NOVA Brands Ltd.; authorized use.

Responsible Care is a registered trademark of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.