ScyllaDB Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Scale Data-Intensive Applications

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB, a database for data-intensive applications that require high performance and low latency, announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.



Game-changing companies use ScyllaDB to power real-time applications that run at global scale. Harnessing the ever-increasing power of modern infrastructures, ScyllaDB can support millions of users and devices with extremely low-latency and high availability under any condition (e.g., millions of OPS per node, hundreds of nodes, and 99% latency of <1 msec).

“We designed ScyllaDB from the ground up to take advantage of modern multi-CPU, multi-core public cloud servers such as those provided by Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2),” explained Dor Laor, ScyllaDB Chief Executive Officer and co-founder at ScyllaDB. “Companies like Discord, Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, and Zillow are already achieving impressive results with ScyllaDB. We’re looking forward to helping more disruptive organizations unleash their applications’ potential with the power and simplicity of ScyllaDB on AWS. The ISV Accelerate program represents the next level of work leveraging AWS and demonstrates ScyllaDB’s commitment to the relationship and customers on AWS.”

ScyllaDB’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program enables the company to meet customer needs with the AWS Sales organization. Working with the AWS Sales team enables ScyllaDB to provide better outcomes to AWS customers.

ScyllaDB has a long history of technical work with AWS For AWS customers, ScyllaDB’s premier offering is Scylla Cloud. This fully-managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS) delivers high throughput and predictable low-latency performance while minimizing data infrastructure costs and freeing teams from administrative overhead. Scylla Cloud is certified to run on AWS Outposts. ScyllaDB open source and enterprise options are also available and supported on AWS. ScyllaDB is API-compatible with both Cassandra and DynamoDB, and has been shown to maximize the performance and capacity of EC2 instances —helping customers realize the economies of cloud computing on AWS.

About ScyllaDB

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require consistently high performance. We enable teams to harness the increasing power of modern infrastructures—eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built on extreme architectural advancements to run distributed applications for this next tech cycle. Comcast, Discord, Disney+ Hotstar, Grab, Medium, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com, and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor. For more information: ScyllaDB.com

