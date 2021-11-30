Asia Broadband Signs Definitive Acquisition Agreement for High-Grade Bonanza Gold Mine Project in Acaponeta Mexico

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bonanza Gold Mine Project. The Company came to terms with Martin Augusto Vallejo Lujambio for the 19.25 hectare concession # 221977, Bonanza, located approximately 48 kms southeast from the city of Acaponeta and 3 kms from the town of El Carrizo, in Nayarit, Mexico. The total purchase price of the property was $6 million split into $ 2 million cash and $ 4 million in restricted shares of Asia Broadband Inc. The Bonanza gold project is another prospective high yield asset addition in the Company’s strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase the AABB’s physical gold holdings.



Located in the prolific mining region of Acaponeta in Nayarit, Mexico, the Bonanza property has shown high-grade gold assay results from recent samples and drilling activities with the most significant gold values of more than 10 grams per ton (g/t). Company management is excited by the Bonanza acquisition for its potential for rapid expansion, high production, low operating costs and strong contribution to gross profits

AABB continues to implement its mining property acquisition strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. The Company has recently released its freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABB Gold token (AABBG) and strives to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies.

Contact the Company at: Investor Brand Network General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/ Company Website: www.asiabroadbandinc.com Token Website: www.AABBGoldToken.com Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com