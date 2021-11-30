FENC – Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors Who Have Lost More Than $25,000 Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. – Securities Class Action Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Fennec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FENC) violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On November 29, 2021, Fennec reported that “. . . it expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not accept the company’s New Drug Application for PEDMARK™.”

The Company also stated that “. . . it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARKTM (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.”

Further, Fennec reported that “[t]he FDA has indicated that, following a recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified.”

On this news, shares of Fennec declined $4.86 per share on November 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors. During intraday trading on November 30, 2021, Fennec shares were down more than 6%.

