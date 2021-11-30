AB Pieno žvaigždės, unaudited financial results for the first nine months of 2021

| Source: Pieno Zvaigzdes Pieno Zvaigzdes

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first nine months of 2021 was EUR 132.9 million, or 1.5% more than a year ago (sales revenue for the first nine months of 2020 was EUR 130.9 million).
EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 was EUR 7.1 million or 39% lower compared to EBITDA of EUR 11.8 million a year ago.
In the first nine months of 2021, the company generated a net profit of EUR 2.48 million, or 61% less than a year ago. In the first nine months of 2020, the company had a net profit of EUR 6.29 million.

Audrius Statulevičius
CFO
+370 52461419

Attachment


Attachments

2021_q3_en_eur_solo_ias