Quentasia Studios Announces Crowdfunding Campaign for Upcoming Title, 'Infection'

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quentasia Studios has officially announced the beginning of the development phase and the launch of the crowdfunding campaign for its short film Infection. The independent film and television distributor specializes in programs featuring a balanced and authentic representation of people of color and LGBTQIA+. Infection will be an unusual project for an indie short - this thrilling tale of soldiers, civilians, and a mysterious virus is set to be in production in the near future.

One of the primary objectives of this pre-launch campaign is to ensure that fans sign up for upcoming promotional email campaigns. This will be the best way to stay up-to-date with all things Infection related. More information is expected to be released once the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign goes live. Quentasia Studios hopes to secure 30% of its crowdfunding goal by the start of campaign.

The Quentasia Studios team intends to be unionized to give people of color, LGBTQIA+, and people with disabilities a chance to participate in the entertainment industry. The team is aiming to capitalize on the nearly $4 trillion of annual purchasing power of the African-American, Latino-American and Asian-American communities in order to continue to produce films that are socially relevant to those communities.

"We're tired of waiting for Hollywood and Wall Street to fund more diverse projects," said Gregory Q. Jenkins, Founder and CEO of Quentasia Studios.

"At Quentasia, we believe that all the money we need is in the communities that we intend to serve. We are constantly looking to broaden opportunities for underrepresented communities. If you want inclusivity in entertainment, both in front of and behind the camera, we need our communities to fund projects like Infection to make it happen."

For information regarding Infection, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/short-film-infection/x/27699144#. For more information regarding Quentasia Studios and its upcoming projects, please visit https://quentasiastudios.com.

Quentasia Studios is an independent producer and distributor of film and television programs, featuring balanced and authentic representation of people of color and LGBTQIA+.

