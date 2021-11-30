Cayuse Welcomes Germaine Ward, SVP Product Management and John Nord, CIO to Executive Leadership

Portland, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, provider of the market-leading research administration cloud platform, is pleased to welcome Germaine Ward as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Product Management and John Nord as Chief Information Officer (CIO) to the executive leadership team. Ward and Nord bring considerable experience, leadership, and strategic direction to the Cayuse team, supporting not only compliance, security, and risk management initiatives, but also stable and innovative product development that will serve the needs of our customers and partners for years to come.

“The growth of Cayuse, both as a company and as a leading provider in the industry, is tremendously exciting. We are on a high-growth trajectory for the foreseeable future. Our recent acquisition of iMedRIS, combined with the addition of Germaine and John will contribute significantly to that long-term vision and growth,” commented Cayuse CEO, Matt McLellan.

Germaine Ward boasts more than 20 years of product management experience in technology and has accumulated broad executive management experience in companies ranging from startup to global enterprises. As the SVP of Product Management at Cayuse, Ward will lead the end-to-end delivery of customer- and market-driven solutions.

“Cayuse is on a mission to revolutionize research administration, creating a connected platform for research activities. I’m proud to join such a worthwhile effort and leverage my skills and experience to help Cayuse drive down administrative burden and ultimately give more time back to science,” Germaine Ward said.

John Nord joins Cayuse as CIO, backed with more than 25 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity. Nord has held numerous leadership positions across several industry verticals including life sciences, aerospace and defense, higher education, healthcare, and others. He specializes in transforming technology departments, building high-performing teams, and running complex compliance, risk, and security programs.

“Cayuse values security, data integrity, and risk management as core components of their products and business. As CIO, I’m thrilled to join a team that places such a high value on protecting our customers, their research data and processes, and our product integrity as a whole,” shared John Nord.

As the global research community continues to thrive and seek out innovative solutions to connect their processes, Cayuse will be there to support. The addition of Germaine Ward and John Nord, as well as our strategic acquisitions strengthen Cayuse’s ability to serve the research community with innovative and secure solutions.

About Cayuse

Cayuse empowers organizations to conduct globally connected research and modernize research administration. Our industry-leading cloud-based research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration and simplifies work across the entire research lifecycle including commercialization and tracking of research outcomes. The Cayuse global community includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, hospital and health systems, government agencies, independent research institutions, and non-profit organizations. www.cayuse.com

