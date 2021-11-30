Global Technology and Engineering Leader Rebrands as SMX

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartronix, a leading next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering / IT solutions company, today announced the launch of its new brand, SMX, in line with the company’s vision of delivering transformative technology solutions to government and commercial customers. SMX formed in 2019 when Smartronix and Trident Technologies joined forces, followed by the acquisition of Datastrong in 2020 and C2S Consulting Group in 2021. Moving forward, the business will be known as SMX, combining exceptional talent and industry-leading capabilities to differentiate the company, better serve the market and accelerate digital transformation for customers. The leadership team is comprised of executives from the legacy companies, as well as industry veterans who have joined the platform.



“Rebranding as one company is the next logical step in our growth,” said Peter LaMontagne, CEO of SMX. LaMontagne continued, “For the past year we have been hard at work harmonizing our benefits, IT systems, and strategy, empowering our talented team to deliver more value to our clients, who are at the center of everything we do. By bringing together leading capabilities from each component company and making further investments in our platform, we are able to respond to evolving market dynamics and meet the requirements of our customer base.”

SMX will continue to focus on harnessing the power of modern technologies to assist clients across government and the private sector in realizing their digital transformation goals. The company’s approach combines deep domain experience in mission and business areas with technical expertise and next-gen delivery models that ensure a shared vision with clients and accelerate success.

LaMontagne concluded, “While we will be known by a new name, SMX, what will not change is our commitment to our employees and our clients whose missions have a meaningful, positive impact on the world each day. The company will continue to deliver innovative solutions in three primary service areas: cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering / IT.”

SMX was recognized by Gartner as a visionary and leader in the Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide quadrant for four consecutive years and. as a visionary in this year’s 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services. Additionally, SMX has achieved premier status with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Azure and Google Cloud for its cloud platforms.

About SMX

SMX, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://www.smxtech.com .

