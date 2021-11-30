Tim Davis, the Hamptons Luxury Market Leader, Lists New Southampton Property

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Davis, a power broker and lifelong Hamptons resident with over 40 years of real estate experience, has announced a new listing of a luxurious property in Southampton, NY. Located at 1 Boatmans Ln, Southampton, NY 11968, the asking price for the estate is $35,000,000. The Southampton traditional-style estate comes with six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. The west-facing village waterfront also comes equipped with a dock and full-sized tennis court.

Within Southampton Village's estate area, this shingle-style summer colony "cottage" is within close proximity of the Atlantic Ocean. It also provides direct wide frontage on Taylor Creek. Set back from public access and embedded on 4.4 acres, this comfortable two-story home comes with an open floor plan, walls of glass overlooking the pool, and spectacular views of waterfront sunsets.

"This is a rare opportunity to enjoy one of the finest locations in a home with sensational sunsets, waterside pool, boat dock and tennis court," said Davis. "It is a truly incredible estate with a seemingly endless supply of beautiful views."

For more information about this new listing and others, please visit: https://timdavishamptons.com/1-boatmans-lane/

About Tim Davis

Power Broker and lifelong Hamptons resident Tim Davis boasts an accomplished 40+ year real estate career listing and selling some of the finest properties on the East End.

Contact Information

For more information and a private showing, please contact:

Thomas P. Davis, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson Corcoran Group Real Estate

24 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968 631.702.9211 or 516.356.5736 thomas.davis@corcoran.com www.timdavishamptons.com

Related Files

573eb21ef19e01f68db3d49da16c.jpeg

cdc8c513a0b7ba5814ac1de6831f.jpeg

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment