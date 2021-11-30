World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance) Celebrates 40 Years in the Automotive Finance Industry

Deerfield Beach, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began in 1981 as the first captive auto finance company for an import carmaker in the U.S. with just seven associates has grown into an automotive finance industry leader with more than 750 associates and three business locations.

Created in 1981 to support Toyota dealers in the Southeast, World Omni Financial Corp., which began doing business as Southeast Toyota Finance in 1996, was the solution for dealers and customers having difficulty obtaining credit and competitive interest rates from traditional financial institutions. Now, four decades later, the company continues to provide dealerships and consumers with a wide range of financial solutions and leasing options in the five-state region of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“With more than 4 million contracts under our belt, I think it is safe to say that we have come a long way,” said Dan Chait, president, Southeast Toyota Finance. “Our success is a result of our incredible associates, the support of our parent company JM Family Enterprises and sister company Southeast Toyota Distributors, and the invaluable relationships we have forged with our Toyota dealer partners in the Southeast.”

In recognition of this milestone and in keeping with its corporate culture of building stronger communities, Southeast Toyota Finance has committed a total of $40,000 to area nonprofit partners. Donations have been made to food bank partners in each of the company’s three business locations with support going to: Feeding South Florida, Feeding the Gulf Coast and St. Louis Area Foodbank.

Associates in all locations were also invited to participate in a virtual anniversary celebration on Thursday, November 18.

About Southeast Toyota Finance

Southeast Toyota Finance (part of World Omni Financial Corp.) is a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast. The company offers a broad range of products and services to the 177 Toyota dealers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Southeast Toyota Finance is the leading provider of finance and lease options for new Toyota vehicles within its footprint, consistently ranking at the top in market share and dealer satisfaction. The company is committed to strong dealer relationships and customer service, providing finance, retail and lease programs, college graduate and military rebate programs that drive customer and dealer loyalty. The company’s portfolio of dealer loans includes inventory financing, real estate, and construction loans.

Southeast Toyota Finance is a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, Inc., a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 associates, which is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

About JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, JM&A Group, World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), JM Lexus, DataScan and Home Franchise Concepts. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list. Interact with JM Family on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.