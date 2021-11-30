ALSTOM SA : Alstom signs contract with Metrolinx to overhaul 94 BiLevel commuter rail cars in Ontario, Canada

English French

Alstom signs contract with Metrolinx to overhaul 94 BiLevel commuter rail cars in Ontario, Canada

This circa €118 million (CAD$171 million) contract will be executed in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada

Alstom is a preferred partner for modernisation projects to extend the lifespan of rolling stock

30 November 2021 – Alstom has signed an agreement with Metrolinx to overhaul 94 BiLevel commuter rail cars for GO Transit, the regional public transit service for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) in Ontario, Canada. The contract is valued at approximately €118 million (CAD$171 million). Refurbishing work on the BiLevel series VII cars, originally built between 2003-2008, will quickly begin at Alstom’s facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. The mid-life overhaul and upgrades of the cars will be performed over a two-year period, requiring the vehicles to be stripped down, overhauling parts and producing newly refurbished BiLevel cars for the GO Transit fleet.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to extend our 45-year partnership with GO Transit with the overhaul of these BiLevel cars and we thank Metrolinx for their renewed trust and confidence and for recognizing the unique industrial expertise of our team in Thunder Bay,” said Michael Keroullé, President, Alstom Americas. “We look forward to continuing to serve transit users of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.”

Updates to the interior will include the installation of updated outlets with USB ports, cosmetic updates to panelling and flooring, a full replacement of customer seating, upgrades to washrooms and service-proven LED lighting. Moreover, extending the life of these coaches will ensure Metrolinx has the rail fleet available to support service enhancements including through the GO Expansion program, with the goal of providing faster and more convenient service for the region.

Cars for the distinctive green and white GO Transit fleet have been built in Alstom’s Thunder Bay 500,000 square-foot facility for over 45 years and the team completed the most recent Metrolinx order for 36 BiLevel passenger coaches and accessible cars this summer. Alstom has been maintaining the GO Transit fleet of coaches and locomotives (1,000+ pieces of rolling stock equipment) for over 20 years and operating the GO Transit commuter train network for over a decade (approximately 400 daily trips, 700+ daily route kilometres).

With its long-standing experience as a system integrator, rolling stock designer and manufacturer, Alstom is a preferred partner for modernisation projects to extend the lifespan of rolling stock. The company has worked on several modification and overhaul projects in North America for customers such as Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO), Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA - 2 fleets), Canadian Rocky Mountaineer (SilverLeaf cars) and Maryland Transit Authority (MTA - light rail).

Alstom has been present in Canada for 80 years and is a long-term and dedicated partner of the country’s public transit development. Since delivering its first metro cars to the City of Montreal in 1966, Alstom has continued to design and build rail cars in Canada for cities such as Edmonton, Ottawa, Vancouver and the GTHA. The company also designs and delivers integrated signalling and control centre solutions for Canada’s busiest rail corridors and hubs, including Metrolinx and Union Station Rail Corridor, Société de transport de Montréal (STM) and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). Alstom is currently delivering a turnkey automatic and driverless light metro system for Réseau express métropolitain (REM), including rolling stock, signalling, platform screen doors and depot equipment, which will include 30 years of operations and maintenance. Most recently in Canada, Alstom announced it will build 60 new Flexity streetcars for the TTC.





