ALF – Alfi, Inc. Investors With Financial Losses Greater Than $25,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. – Securities Class Action Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Alfi, Inc. (“Alfi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALF) violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Alfi investors should be aware that the Company reported in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC that “[o]n October 22, 2021, the Board of Directors . . . of Alfi . . . placed each of Paul Pereira, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis McIntosh, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Charles Pereira, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, on paid administrative leave and authorized an independent internal investigation regarding certain corporate transactions and other matters.” Alfi also reported that “[o]n October 28, 2021, Mr. C. Pereira’s employment with the Company was terminated.”

On this news, shares of Alfi dropped, thereby injuring investors.

