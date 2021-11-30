TELUS Agriculture commits $100,000 to support the agriculture community affected by B.C.’s floods

TELUS Agriculture will give an additional $1 to the BC Agriculture Council for every interaction with #HereForFarmers on social media



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Agriculture is committing $100,000 to support British Columbia farmers, farms, families, and livestock that continue to be affected by the unprecedented weather events and catastrophic flooding that sent the province into a state of emergency earlier this month. TELUS Agriculture will give $50,000 to the BC Agriculture Council, supporting its emergency fund for farmers, and $50,000 of in-kind support in veterinary services, comfort kits, and network access. TELUS Agriculture will also give $1 for every interaction with #HereForFarmers on social media up to $10,000 to the BC Agriculture Council.

“At TELUS Agriculture, we are committed to creating better food outcomes, and that commitment includes supporting our agriculture communities when disaster strikes,” said John Raines, President, TELUS Agriculture. “It is an honour for our team to lend our support to British Columba’s farming community as they continue to deal with the effects of the unprecedented flooding to their homes and livelihoods. Our team is thinking of those affected and we are committed to supporting the community as they assess, recover, and rebuild.”

The BC Agriculture Council’s industry associations are connecting directly with farmers to determine their immediate, short-term, and longer-term needs while working to find solutions with government, insurance providers, volunteer coordinators, and many other service providers, including TELUS Agriculture. The BC Agriculture Council is directing the funds towards critical needs to help farmers get back on their feet.

From November 30 to December 14, 2021, TELUS Agriculture will be running a social media campaign called #HereForFarmers to bring awareness of the disaster’s impact, sharing first hand stories from farmers about the impact this catastrophe has had on them. The social media campaign will give an additional $1 for every interaction with the #HereForFarmers campaign, up to $10,000, over and above TELUS Agriculture’s commitment of $50,000 to the BC Agriculture Council.

TELUS Agriculture has offered veterinary service support to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association and the Society of BC Veterinarians to support relief efforts on the ground as needed.

To support British Columba’s farming community access healthcare, the TELUS Health MyCare virtual care app is free to download and offers a robust suite of services, including some covered by provincial health insurance, such as licensed medical professionals in numerous languages and specialist referrals and access to mental health counsellors. TELUS Health patients who were evacuated and typically receive prescriptions by home delivery can contact us at 1-877-796-7979 to reroute their prescription to another location or to an accessible pharmacy if needed immediately.

