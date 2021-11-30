UPDATE -- MarCom Award-winning campaign helps Influ2 close deals with Sumo Logic and Metova and it introduces new Buying Group Engagement score

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influ2, the first Person-Based Advertising (PBA) platform, today announced that the MarCom Awards has named the company a Gold winner for its ‘New Reality’ Account-Based Marketing (ABM) campaign, which achieved 581% ROI. The ‘New Reality’ campaign applied a Buying Group Marketing (BGM) approach that provided a deeply personalized sales and marketing experience, tailored to where key decision-makers are in their purchase journey.

The campaign, run using Influ2’s PBA platform, helped drive engagement with enterprise-level accounts in a tough economic climate. Helping to drive better awareness of its product capabilities, to date deals have been closed with Metova and Sumo Logic from the campaign.

“We are grateful to have Influ2’s hard work and creativity recognized by this prestigious and global award. The pandemic caught everyone by surprise and we were driven to show B2B marketers how Influ2 could help them navigate a digital-only world and target those in the buying group, making the actual purchasing decision,” said Dmitri Lisitski, CEO and Co-Founder of Influ2.

Influ2 introduces Buying Group Engagement (BGE) score

Furthering its commitment to BGM, Influ2 launched its new Buying Group Engagement (BGE) score that flags meaningful activity across an account and with key decision-makers.

The BGE score reflects the probability of an account to engage in relation to its Influ2 campaign activity. This better captures relationships across the entire buying group and helps B2B businesses coordinate their demand generation, Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and sales activity to match their prospects’ level of engagement across their purchasing journey.

“Our shift to the BGE score signifies our commitment to Buying Group Marketing. The BGE score helps B2B marketers identify when buying groups are ready to be engaged with, improving the handoff between sales and marketing and enhancing the effectiveness of their efforts,” said Lisitski.

“Additionally, the BGE score helps further evaluate the success and impact of their Influ2 campaigns with target accounts and better account for overall performance.”

Influ2 hosts Buying Group Marketing (BGM) webinar featuring Forrester

To deep dive into Buying Group Marketing, Influ2 is hosting a webinar with guest speaker, Malachi Threadgill, Principal Analyst (Account-Based Marketing) from Forrester, to discuss the factors driving this approach and explore how to set up for success.

The webinar on Wednesday, December 8 at 12pm EST/9am PST will cover:

Understanding the buyer and B2B marketing trends driving Buying Group Marketing



Learning how to best structure B2B Revenue Waterfall programs to engage buying groups



Discussion about the evolution of a new generation of metrics between sales and marketing



Tips on key success factors for taking a Buying Group Marketing approach

Register here to join the live webinar or to receive the recording.

About Influ2

Influ2 is a Person-Based Advertising platform for B2B companies that is purpose-built for B2B marketers who want to amplify their enterprise reach and revenue. It serves ads to specific decision-markers via display and social networks and provides sales with person-based and buying group insights that drive engagement within their target accounts. Where attention is finite, Influ2 helps you get in front of and drive engagement with people that want to engage with you. For more information, visit influ2.com.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom award is highly sought-after, peer-recognition from the creative industry. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of thousands of creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations. Over the past few years, AMCP has given over 250,000 in charitable contributions.

