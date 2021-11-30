CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced their 5th annual Holiday Toy Drive. Cinergy has donated thousands of toys to local children in need through community partnerships. In this 5th year, Cinergy will offer guests a choice of a $5 game card or a free popcorn in exchange for a toy valued at $5 or more. Guests can drop off toys at any Cinergy location, Wednesday, December 3rd through Monday, December 20th.

“The holidays can be an especially difficult time for families in need,” says Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing, “we are so happy to be able to bring toys to thousands of children in our communities.”

“This year we are excited to be partnering with Cinergy in the toy drive,” said Jennifer Virdell of Highland Lakes Christmas is for Kids. “We hope everyone will take advantage of this great way to help others in the community and get a free popcorn too!”

Each local Cinergy will collect unwrapped toys until December 20th. Cinergy fans can receive a $5 game card or free popcorn in exchange for a toy donation valued at $5 or more (limit 2 offers per person).

