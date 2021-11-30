English Swedish

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

556168-6360

Press release November 30, 2021

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces an increase in number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) have increased as a result of a directed issue of 1,250,000 shares. The Board of Directors has on 8 November 2021, based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 6 May 2021, resolved on the directed issue of shares.

Through the new share issue above, which the Swedish Companies Registration Office registered during November, the number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) increased by a total of 1,250,000.

As of 30 November 2021, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) amounts to 40,622,874, whereof 39,962,874 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 39,962,974 votes, and 660,000 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 66,000 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,031,143.40. The company holds all shares of series C.

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 30 November 2021 at 17:30 CET

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech™, Lightmate®, Skyline and Wistom®. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit https://group.hexatronic.com/en.

Attachment