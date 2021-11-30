INNOFACTOR PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 30.11.2021

| Source: Innofactor Plc Innofactor Plc

Espoo, FINLAND



Innofactor Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 30.11.2021
   
   
INNOFACTOR PLC: SHARE REPURCHASE 30.11.2021 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date 30.11.2021 
Bourse trade Buy 
Share IFA1V 
Amount 30,000Shares
Average price/ share 1.4667EUR
Total cost 44,001.00EUR
   
   
Innofactor Plc now holds a total of 422 000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 30.11.2021
   
   
On behalf of Innofactor Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen 
   
Additional information:  
Sami Ensio, CEO  
Innofactor Plc  
Tel. +358 50 584 2029  
sami.ensio@innofactor.com  
   
www.innofactor.com  



 

 

Attachment


Attachments

Innofactor_30.11_trades