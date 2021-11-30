A New Rising Star on Both PancakeSwap and MEXC

Singapore, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, GameFi has been a new big trend in Blockchain and Crypto investment. In Vietnam, some projects worth billions of dollars have been established with their strong team and high quality such as Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena. Today, a new rising star was born with much expectation to be the next potential one.



CG Studio proudly announced the successful $HTD token IDO/IEO and listing (HeroesTD GameFi).

Especially after being listed on MEXC, PancakeSwap, Onus, and KardiaChain on November 28th and 29th 2021, $HTD token was reported to be on Top #1 hottest token in transaction both on PancakeSwap and MEXC with more than 28 million dollar transaction volume on November 30th, 2021.

With the strongest breakthrough on the first day of transaction volume, HeroesTD can be considered in the group of the most potential crypto projects in the near future.

Some interesting information about HeroesTD project

Along with technological innovation, the gaming industry has constantly reached new highs. With the desire to create an appealing playground for both gaming and crypto enthusiasts to entertain and gain profits, the CG Studio team has developed an NFT collectible tower defense strategy game – known as HeroesTD.

HeroesTD is a blockchain-based Play-to-Earn game where players summon Heroes to attack enemy bases and defend their bases.

There are 2 types of Heroes: Basic Heroes and NFT Heroes. Basic Heroes are given to players at the beginning to experience the game. These Heroes are basic for low-level PvP Arena. Players can also use these heroes to earn CGC for participating in Daily events, quests, etc.

For high-level PvP Arena, Ranked Match, Tournaments, and Challenges, a strong deck is needed. Players can obtain NFT Heroes to strengthen their deck. NFT Heroes can only be purchased from the Marketplace, or be summoned by using 2 NFT Heroes.

HTD and CGC are the main tokens used for all in-game activities and the Marketplace. Players can make use of HTD and CGC to further improve their decks, participate in high-level games, and become the best player.

Company Contact:

hi@cgstudio.org

