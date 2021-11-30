National Gypsum® expands charitable giving with $1 million in donations to support community service, education efforts

Charlotte, NC, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Gypsum® is donating a total of $1 million to support communities throughout the United States and Canada where National Gypsum Company and its family of affiliated companies, including Gold Bond Building Products, LLC, Gold Bond Canada, Ltd., PermaBASE Building Products, LLC, ProForm Finishing Products, LLC and Unifix Inc., have operations.

The donations are being awarded to nonprofit groups selected by associates at each facility location, with a focus on organizations working in the areas of community services, early childhood education and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning.

“Giving back to the communities where we live and work is a core value of our National Gypsum® family,” said Thomas C. Nelson, chairman, president and CEO of National Gypsum Company. “We are dedicated to building better futures for our associates, our communities and, above all, those in need.”

The donations, being announced in conjunction with the international Giving Tuesday celebration of giving November 30, were limited to tax-exempt 501(c)(3) groups, accredited colleges, universities and secondary and elementary schools located in the United States and eligible nonprofits in Canada.

The National Gypsum® family of companies, with associates in 19 states and two Canadian provinces, supports communities year-round with structured leadership training programs, volunteerism and associate and corporate giving, as well as through a commitment to environmental stewardship.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our associates, the communities that are vital to our businesses, and especially to the organizations that do so much to improve the lives of people every day,” Nelson said.

About National Gypsum Company

