NEXTENSA NV/SA: SHARES – VOTING RIGHTS AND DENOMINATOR

PUBLICATION IN COMPLIANCE WITH ART. 15 OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 (THE TRANSPARENCY ACT)

As previously announced1, the EGM of 19 July 2021 introduced the double voting right (loyalty voting right), in accordance with article 7:53 of the Code of Companies and Associations.

This means, in accordance with article 28 of the articles of association, that double voting rights are granted to each fully paid-up share that has been continuously registered in the share register in the name of the same shareholder for at least two years. The other shares give right to one vote. The two-year period starts from the date of registration of the nominative shares in the share register.

In compliance with article 15 of the aforementioned Transparency Act, every month the Company must publish, on its website and by means of a press release, the total capital, the changes to the total number of voting securities and the total number of voting rights, insofar as these data have undergone a change in the preceding month.

Pursuant to a request to convert the registered shares into dematerialized shares in the course of the preceding month, the Company publishes the following information, being the total number of voting rights on 30 November 2021:

• Total number of voting securities: 10,002,102

• Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 11,800,1702

Shareholders can use this information to check whether they exceed or fall below the statutory or legal notification threshold of the total voting rights and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify this threshold exceedance.

ABOUT NEXTENSA NV/SA

Nextensa NV/SA (previously named Leasinvest Real Estate) is a mixed property investor and developer since 19 July 2021. The company’s investment portfolio, which is spread over the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%), had a total value on 30/09/2021 of approximately €1.41 billion.

Nextensa is one of Luxembourg’s biggest property investors. The development portfolio is spread over the Tour & Taxis and Cloche d’Or sites, where mixed (residential and office) developments are ongoing and new sub-projects will be launched in the coming years. On 30/09/2021 the total book value of this development portfolio was approximately €0.3 billion.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and it has a market capitalisation of € 726.2 million (value on 29/11/2021).

1 See the press release of 19 July 2021

2 204 of the 1,798,068 shares in the Company that in principle give right to double voting rights are held by a subsidiary of the Company. The voting rights attached to these 204 shares are accordingly suspended.





