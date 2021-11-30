Atos - Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social

Information mensuelle relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article L. 233-8-II du Code de commerce et article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF
Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Atos SE
(code ISIN FR 0000051732)
| Date d’arrêté des informations
Declaration date
| Nombre total d’actions composant le capital
Total number of shares
| Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|
31/10/2021
|
110 730 332
| Nombre de droits de vote théoriques : 110 730 332
Number of theoretical voting rights : 110 730 332
| Nombre de droits de vote exerçables* : 110 665 706
Number of effective voting rights** : 110 665 706
* Nombre de droits de vote exerçables = nombre de droits de vote théoriques (ou nombre total de droits de vote attachés aux actions) – actions privées du droit de vote
** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights
