McPhy signs a cooperation agreement with Enel Green Power for a major electrolysis project in Italy

Signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with Enel, the leading Italian energy company

McPhy preferred partner for the supply of an electrolyzer with a capacity of 4 MW for the Carlentini project

A success for the new generation range of large electrolyzers Augmented McLyzer

La Motte-Fanjas, November, 30, 2021 – 5.45 pm CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and refueling stations), today announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Enel Green Power for the supply of a 4 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzer from the Augmented McLyzer range that would be connected to a renewable energy park in Carlentini, Sicily. The aim of this installation would be to supply green hydrogen for a power-to-gas system and for hard-to-abate sectors.

This pioneering project is a perfect illustration of how renewable energies and hydrogen can combine to form the zero-carbon energy mix of tomorrow. Combining McPhy’s core expertise of high-pressure alkaline electrolysis with high current density electrodes, the Augmented McLyzer range was selected for its high flexibility and fast dynamic response, most suited to the intermittency of renewable energy and for the power market led operation.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

