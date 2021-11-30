English French

EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC LAUNCHES THE FIRST PCR TEST ALLOWING SIMULTANEOUS SARS-COV-2 VIRUS SCREENING AND DETECTION OF THE DELTA AND OMICRON VARIANTS IN A SINGLE REACTION

T est to detect the presence of the Omicron variant and type the Delta variant during routine COVID screening

First test with m ultiplex technology requiring only one reaction

PCR result obtained in just 45 minutes

Proprietary test available in RUO format

Paris, November 30, 2021 – 5:45pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, PEA-PME eligible), a leading French group in specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, announces the launch of a new proprietary test, EurobioPlex SARS-CoV-2 Fast Screening & Variants Detection (SARS-CoV -2 Fast-SVD, EBX-047), a real-time multiplex PCR * test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the Delta and Omicron variants.

EBX-047 is a kit developed and manufactured in France by Eurobio Scientific, allowing, in a single PCR well, the screening of the coronavirus and the detection of the two currently predominant variants, including Omicron, which could present a risk of immune escape. The test performs a standard screening with two genes, and targets the L452R mutation present on the Delta variant, and the K417N mutation present on the Omicron variant. This orientation test with a very fast (45 minutes) PCR phase, is integrated with the other tests in the EurobioPlex range for open instruments available in large hospital and private medical biology laboratories.

Pending CE marking, the SARS-CoV-2 Fast-SVD kit is already available for sale as a Research Use Only (RUO) test.

With this new test adapted to the Omicron variant, Eurobio Scientific confirms its continued investment to design and develop the tools necessary to manage and fight against the current pandemic and its evolution. The SARS-CoV-2 Fast-SVD kit is thus the first test to enable real time monitoring of the spread of the Omicron variant, and in the context of global health monitoring, to explore its possible ability to escape the immune system of vaccinated patients.

* The "Polymerase Chain Reaction" (PCR) is a method based on the selective multiplication of target DNA sequences, which makes it possible to detect specific DNA sequences present in a product.

Next financial meeting

2021 FY revenues: 24 January 2022

Disclaimer

This press release contains elements that are not historical facts including, without limitation, certain statements about future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, profitability or events to differ materially from those anticipated. In addition, Eurobio Scientific, its shareholders, and its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors and employees have not verified the accuracy of, and make no representations or warranties in relation to, statistical data or predictions contained in this press release that were taken or derived from third party sources or industry publications. Such statistical data and predictions are used in this press release for information purposes only. Finally, this press release may be drafted in the French and English languages. If both versions are interpreted differently, the French language version shall prevail.

About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 164 employees and three production units based in the Paris region, in Germany and in the United States, and several affiliates based in Dorking UK, Sissach Switzerland, Bünde Germany and Utrecht in The Netherlands.

For more information, please visit : www.eurobio-scientific.com

The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Symbol: ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP

Contacts

Group Eurobio Scientific



Denis Fortier, General Manager



Hervé Duchesne de Lamotte, General Manager



Tel. +33(0) 1 69 79 64 80



Calyptus



Mathieu Calleux / Gregory Bosson



Investors relations



Tel. +33(1) 53 65 68 68



eurobio-scientific@calyptus.net

Attachment