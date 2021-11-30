Airrosti Enlists thoughtbot to Develop Remote Recovery Smartphone Application

San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Airrosti Remote Recovery mobile patient app. The custom app was developed by software design and engineering consultancy thoughtbot to continually improve the patient experience and achieve outcomes consistent with in clinic treatment in a virtual setting.

Airrosti Remote Recovery connects patients with experienced providers who help them understand their conditions, prescribe individualized recovery plans, and provide the tools they need to live pain free. Recent Airrosti Remote Recovery patient reported outcome data shows 87% injury resolution, 99% patient satisfaction, and 92% improved pain score. This data is consistent with Airrosti’s in-clinic patient results, and shows high app engagement and adherence to recovery plans result in better outcomes.

“Excellent clinical care shouldn’t be cumbersome, and the new Airrosti Remote Recovery app is our latest step forward in Airrosti’s 17-year effort to make healthcare better, easier, and more efficient,” said Chantil Tan, Airrosti director of product technology development. “Our goal is to expand our reach to help more patients through Airrosti Remote Recovery. We have almost two decades of in-clinic experience, and telemedicine allows us to connect with patients and deliver this musculoskeletal care expertise to impact more lives across the country.”

In fall 2020, Airrosti engaged in a series of product design sprints with thoughtbot to find ways to further enhance the Airrosti Remote Recovery experience. The goal was to take Airrosti’s excellent in-clinic and remote experience and musculoskeletal care expertise and turn it into a mobile app.

“thoughtbot is delighted to be Airrosti's partner in the design and development of the Airrosti Remote Recovery mobile app. Our technology and user experience expertise paired with their clinical excellence creates a fantastic patient experience and outcomes,” said Diana Bald, CEO of thoughtbot.

thoughtbot validated assumptions about Airrosti Remote Recovery’s existing technology and refined goals for the mobile experience from the perspective of both Airrosti patients and Airrosti providers. Airrosti has treated over 1 million patient cases and teamed up with thoughtbot was to bring the same direct clinical expertise and patient experience to Airrosti Remote Recovery patients.

“Throughout the entire process, the team has been engaged in an effort to identify and solve problems to build a high-quality experience and provide an environment where patients feel excited and motivated to participate in their recovery,” said Thomas Paresi, product manager at thoughtbot.

The new Airrosti Remote Recovery app is available now for download in the Apple app store and Google Play. The app allows patients to easily book an appointment and get connected with a provider.

Other thoughtbot clients in health tech include at-home testing company Everywell, social service network Healthify, therapist matching service Health Match 360, and cognitive behavior therapy provider Ieso.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national healthcare group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available in 46 states and the District of Columbia, and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.

About thoughtbot

thoughtbot is a product consultancy in software design and development, providing end-to-end services along the complete product development life cycle. thoughtbot validates, builds, scales, maintains and supports web and mobile products. One of the leading design and development companies in the world, their extensive experience in building successful products, and design and development best-practices makes them an ideal partner in launching a new product or improving an existing product and team. Learn more at thoughtbot.com.