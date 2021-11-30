Florida Biotech Chooses Tampa for New Company Headquarters

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Biotech has selected Tampa for its North American headquarters, research and development, and brand operations, citing the region's strong talent pool, research universities, strong logistics and growing reputation as a center for biotech and life sciences.

Florida Biotech is a sustainable wellness innovation company, developing solutions for industry and home focusing on natural compounds both for performance and environmental impact. Its products are based on scientific breakthroughs in molecular biology and bioengineering to outperform legacy chemicals. Available through its diverse brand portfolio are products such as biostatic face mask fresheners, hypo-allergenic dog shampoos and fresheners, EPA-approved hospital-grade surface disinfectants, and other cleaning agents targeting the elimination of viruses, bacteria, mold, mildew and spores.

"Greater Tampa Bay was a natural choice for Florida Biotech," said co-founder, Mike Wetzer. "The area has research universities, a strong talent pipeline, risk/venture capital, reliable infrastructure and logistical advantages very few places enjoy. Unlike others that manage to meet just some of those criteria, Tampa Bay is on the upswing as a center for related biotech and life sciences. We are delighted to join and help position Tampa on the global stage as a Tier 1 sector competitor."

The Tampa Bay region is building its reputation as a rapidly expanding and attractive hub in the tech-led domain. The region is supported by educational institutions such as University of South Florida Health, University of Tampa College of Natural and Health Sciences, St. Petersburg College, and Hillsborough Community College Health Sciences and Nursing. All contribute to the region's innovation success and train the next generation of scientists, doctors and technicians.

In addition, government and economic development leaders are committed to supporting the biotech sector, Wetzer said. Medical and health research, product development, and manufacturing are further expanding with construction of the Moffitt Cancer Center's 800-acre research, development, manufacturing and office park along the Suncoast Parkway. Pasco County Schools offer 40 pathways in career and technical education programs through partnerships with local industries, further supporting the business community's workforce needs.

In the past two years, globally recognized corporations such as Bristol-Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson have chosen Tampa as the home of their major North American operations. Other life sciences companies in the area include: Quest Diagnostics, Covidien, HealthPlan Services, Synergy Health, Smart Science Labs, LifeLink, Biologics Development Services, and Xcelience.

The region is supported by a strong, networked infrastructure, with an international airport, deep water seaport, rail, and major interstate highways providing manufacturers with vital logistics, Wetzer said.

Learning from the COVID-era challenges of labor shortages and fragile logistics, Florida Biotech is building a robust supply chain centered in the Americas. It sources components and fluids primarily from the USA, Canada and an equal balance of Latin American, European, Asian and Middle Eastern suppliers. Florida Biotech's products are filled and bottled in the USA in an ISO-certified contract manufacturing facility in the Sarasota/Bradenton area.

Florida Biotech, like many biotech and life sciences companies, also selected the Tampa Bay region for the quality of life the area offers employees. Tampa Bay is regularly ranked highly in places to live by magazines like U.S. News & World Report and by real estate professionals. Encompassing the cities of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, Tampa Bay offers residents the pleasures of a beach lifestyle as well as the benefits of a sophisticated metropolitan area boasting professional sports teams, museums, and countless entertainment and dining options.

"Tampa is the right home for Florida Biotech," said Wetzer. "We can grow our business in the area's dynamic and vibrant biotech sector, while enjoying it as a terrific place to live and work."

About Florida Biotech

Please visit https://florida-biotech.com

Media Contact

Morgan McAbee

morgan@newswire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.