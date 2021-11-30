Oceana statement: Amazon can and should commit to reduce single-use plastic worldwide, following news that the company will eliminate plastic packaging in Germany

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oceana released the following statement from Matt Littlejohn, Oceana’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, in response to Amazon’s reported decision to replace single-use plastics with paper and cardboard alternatives in Germany. Oceana is campaigning to get Amazon to reduce its single-use plastic packaging and to offer plastic-free alternatives to customers around the world:



“The news that Amazon will eliminate single-use plastic packaging in Germany could be an important step forward for the oceans. However, Amazon needs to provide details about this decision and a specific timeline for achieving this milestone, which is not yet publicly available. The company is famously data-driven and should also be transparent and specific in its commitments to reduce single-use plastic packaging. Plastic pollution is overwhelming our oceans and harming marine life at an alarming rate.

Germany is one of Amazon's largest markets. Amazon ships hundreds of millions of packages a year in Germany and has a nearly 50% market share. Oceana’s report, issued in 2020, estimated that the company generated nearly 60 million pounds of single-use plastic packaging waste in Germany in 2019 (over 12% of all the single-use plastic packaging waste generated by the company worldwide, according to Oceana’s estimate).

Oceana is calling on the company to provide details about its decision in Germany and to report on its global plastic packaging footprint (which the company has not yet done despite repeated requests by Oceana). The decision in Germany follows a past commitment to eliminate single-use plastic packaging in India. These decisions make it clear: Amazon can and should reduce its use of single-use plastic packaging worldwide and offer plastic-free options at checkout to all customers.”

