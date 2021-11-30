French English

ABC arbitrage

Distribution December 2021

As a reminder, and in accordance with the group’s quarterly distribution policy, on the proposal of the Board of Directors, the General Meeting of ABC arbitrage held on June 11th, 2021 approved in its 6th resolution the payment of €0.10 per ordinary share.

This payment dividend, solely in cash, will take place on December 7, 2021, for payment on December 9, 2021.

This transaction, due to the character of a deduction from the share premium account, has the fiscal nature of a reimbursement of share issuance premiums within the meaning of Article 112 1° of the French General Tax Code.

The total distribution for FY 2021 amounts so far to €0.20 per share.





Contacts : abc-arbitrage

Investor Relations : actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Press relation : VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN : FR0004040608

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

