The Social Plus Acquires Zuitte.com, Expanding Marcom SaaS Offerings

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyDev.com, a series of The Social Plus Holding, is excited to announce the acquisition of Zuitte.com. The acquisition was closed on September 2021 for an undisclosed amount.

Zuitte.com, now a platform of MyDev.com, was built by entrepreneurs that were sick of paying a fortune in monthly fees for multiple apps and software tools needed to run an online business. Being a member of 10+ apps and software tools is not only a huge expense but a massive headache, juggling multiple websites and programs, some of which people hardly ever use.

Zuitte offers a solution for every main business tool needed as a modern entrepreneur and offers it in one app at one low monthly price, saving its users not only plenty of money but countless hours of juggling multiple apps, unproductive set-up hours and general sanity.

Zuitte developed a set of essential apps and resources designed specifically to make the process of building, owning, and operating a business easier. From managing customer relations, sending invoices, collecting payments, organizing teams, sending emails, automating social media accounts, building Facebook messenger bots and much more, Zuitte.com users will find everything they need to manage their company path to success.

The Social Plus, the sister company of TSPH, is a leading custom software development agency with a focus on ERP systems, third-party integrations, and financial, automotive, and retail sectors. The acquisition is a larger part of MyDev of The Social Plus Holding in its entire strategic growth initiatives, with a focus on expanded local software and marketing service offerings. Over the past nine years, TSPH has been in development of MyDev.com, a platform aimed to meet the rising voice-of-customer demands.

"Yet another acquisition, and now of Zuitte.com platform, brings us even closer to accomplishing our goals with MyDev.com. We believe that Zuitte.com is yet another great addition into our expanded marcom tools and services," said Ornis Mala, founder and CEO of The Social Plus Holding. "We are in constant commitment to the success and continued growth of MyDev ecosystem, its individual products and enhancement of services."

To learn more about Zuitte, visit www.zuitte.com.

To learn more about MyDev, visit www.mydev.com.

To learn more about The Social Plus, visit the website at www.thesocialplus.com .







Business Suite — 50+ powerful tools that help everyday entrepreneurs run and grow their businesses from one convenient location. Master the essentials and without breaking the bank.









