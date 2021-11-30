Eau Claire Distillery Releases New Collector’s Edition Rupert’s Whisky in Collaboration with the Calgary Flames

TURNER VALLEY, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eau Claire Distillery (Eau Claire), Alberta’s first craft distillery, is pleased to announce the launch of a Collector’s Edition of its popular Rupert’s Whisky, in partnership with the Calgary Flames.



A must-have for the liquor cabinet of any Flames fan or whisky fan, the Collector’s Edition Rupert’s Whisky honours both Eau Claire Distillery and the Calgary Flames’ commitment to local community spirit. The whisky is proudly made in Alberta, crafted from the finest barley and carefully distilled and blended into Rupert’s Whisky.

“This Collector’s Edition of Rupert’s Whisky marks an incredible partnership with southern Alberta’s favourite hockey team, the Calgary Flames,” says David Farran, founder of Eau Claire Distillery. “With this collaboration, we celebrate our hometown team, community and local Alberta industry with one fantastic product.”

With this exciting Collector’s Edition, fans of the Calgary Flames can bring a taste of the Saddledome home with them. The bottle is an iconic testament to the Calgary Flames, with the Saddledome as its background, and complete with Flames-red foil and classic Calgary Flames logo, it makes the perfect gift for any Flames fan.

Rupert’s Collector’s Edition Whisky is non-chill filtered, has no artificial caramel colouring, and uses some of Eau Claire’s best whisky barrels. The resulting flavour, colour and taste is a rich balance of flavours that form an approachable yet distinctive choice that is perfect for mixing or enjoying on its own, neat or “on ice”.

At 40% alc./vol., Rupert’s Collector’s Edition Whisky can be purchased exclusively through Eau Claire Distillery at its online store, Calgary Farmers’ Market and the Distillery’s Tasting Room in Turner Valley. Available for a limited time, this Collector’s Edition is only available while supplies last.

Orders can be made to eauclairedistillery.ca/flames

About Eau Claire Distillery

Devoted to handcrafting fine spirits, Eau Claire Distillery is Alberta’s original craft distillery located in Turner Valley, 30 minutes from Calgary. Born out of the founder’s quest to honour Alberta’s riches of the land and set the bar for Canada’s most premium spirits, every small batch from Eau Claire Distillery is personally tended for perfection. From farm to glass. Eau Claire Distillery offers a range of premium whisky and spirits, all of which play a part in the craft distillery’s philosophy of innovation and quality.

