Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint Launch BaseLink 5G Portable Live Streaming Encoder

Low-Cost Solution Allows Anyone, From Anywhere, to Produce and Distribute

Compelling, Live Video Content

Hackettstown, NJ, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, today announced the release of Mobile Viewpoint BaseLink 5G, its newest mobile encoder product for remote production and demanding live streaming applications. BaseLink 5G utilizes the latest bonded cellular and 5G technologies to transmit live news, sports and entertainment video from any location with maximum bandwidth and low latency. It is targeted to small and mid-sized broadcasters and content owners seeking a high-quality, yet cost-efficient, live video streaming solution, as well as larger broadcasters who desire a lightweight, on-the-go alternative for their teams.

“The launch of BaseLink 5G underscores our focus on bringing to market solutions that leverage our innovations in bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “BaseLink 5G is ideal for broadcasters and content creators everywhere who want a professional live streaming solution that can be set up and deployed easily and at relatively low cost. These users have an ever-increasing need to generate high-quality live video to stay competitive, but don’t always have the means to produce and stream their own unique content. The BaseLink 5G product allows any content owner to become their own online streaming platform, as well as distributing to YouTube and other platforms.”

BaseLink 5G incorporates the following new features:

Supports up to six 5G modems to maximize available bandwidth and ensure the highest-quality, lowest latency video streaming;

Includes two Ethernet ports to expand in-venue connectivity options, access to wideband internet for production crews, and direct connection to cloud-based content storage;

Provides increased local storage within the unit, allowing store-and-forward of high-resolution video content;

Ruggedized aluminum housing to withstand challenging operating conditions;

BaseLink 5G also supports the latest video GPU’s (graphics processing units) that will power the next generation of encoders capable of delivering sub-second delay and virtual zero latency applications.



BaseLink 5G builds on the innovative BaseLink family of encoder products already used widely by broadcasters and public agencies worldwide. The combination of adaptive video encoding technology, along with bonding of multiple mobile networks, guarantees that highest-quality video can be live streamed, whether over fixed, Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G or 5G connections.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Charlotte van Hertum

Charlotte.vanhertum@vislink.com

Investor Relations:

investors@vislink.com