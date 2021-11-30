Bell Rose Capital Inc. (BELR) Acquires Trucking Giant, Salgado Family Trucking Inc.

Adelanto, California, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Rose Capital Inc. (OTC Pink: BELR) is pleased to announce that it has acquired trucking giant, Salgado Family Trucking Inc. This California-based trucking company has its competitive advantage resting in its ability in improving current systems in the freight industry by creating new technologies that ease the delivery, receiving, and planning of cargo from producers to the consumer. In effect, it adds advanced freight logistical technology to existing trucking infrastructures.

The company strives for eco-friendly operations that will lower gas emissions by eventually going green with all of its equipment. The company operates mostly in the port of Long Beach, California, which is one of the busiest ports in the United States. In addition, it geographically covers all key areas of southern California and neighboring states, with the intent to operate nationwide.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Salgado Family Trucking Inc. is IAI Tech that develops state-of-the-art software, apps, and other technologies that will be integrated into diverse logistical infrastructures in such key areas as transportation, agriculture, blockchain with respect to security cameras surveillance, and much more.

As part of Bell Rose Capital’s acquisition of Salgado Family Trucking Inc., Richard Chiang resigned from all positions with the contemporaneous appointment of Carlos Salgado and Necuh Callejo as both directors and as CEO and CFO respectively. The control block of Bell Rose Capital Inc. was purchased by Salgado Family Trucking Inc.

Carlos Salgado, CEO of Bell Rose Capital Inc., states the following: “This strategic acquisition by Bell Rose of the trucking company that I founded will propel Bell Rose into a more advantageous position. We are expanding rapidly with our operations and our technology initiatives. We have had strong revenue growth since the beginning of the pandemic and anticipate our growth to be exponential going forward. Shareholders should prosper under our leadership, and I will abide by the motivational words of my mother, “A darle que es mole de olla.” I look forward to updating shareholders on a consistent and frequent basis.”

Updates will be forthcoming.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting, or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Bell Rose Capital, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Bell Rose Capital, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Carlos Salgado, CEO

Carlos@salgadofamilytrucking.com

(909) 662-6973

Necuh Callejo, CFO

Necuh@salgadofamilytrucking.com

(909) 262-9443

https://www.salgadofamilytrucking.com

https://www.iai-technologies.com





