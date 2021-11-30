Creative Spirit Welcomes Five New Trustees to Board

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Spirit, the first 501c3 non-profit organization devoted to finding fair-wage jobs for individuals with disabilities, particularly those with intellectual, developmental, and learning disabilities (IDDs) who are profoundly unemployed, has welcomed five new members to its board of trustees.



The non-profit organization welcomes Jatinder Singh, Chief Data Officer, DDB part of the Omnicom Group, Andrea Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer of VaynerX, Anastasia Williams, CEO and Founder of TheAList, Magda Yrizarry, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at Verizon, and Todd Stone, copywriter at MRM and a proud Creative Spirit alum. The newly expanded board reflects even deeper experience, gender, ability, age, and ethnic diversity. The new additions will work alongside Karen Eisenbach, SVP, CMO-Workplace, Voya Financial, Gina Grillo, CEO and President, The ADVERTISING Club of New York, and Creative Spirit Co-founder, Mack McKelvey, CEO, SalientMG, David Nobay, CEO, the C-Suite and Creative Spirit Co-founder, Mari Kim Novak, CMO, Yieldmo, and Sanjeev Rao, SVP, true[X] to expand Creative Spirit’s scope of services and programs to include greater representation, advocacy, consulting services, and more advanced development work.

“Our Creative Spirit trustees are at the top of their games and understand Creative Spirit’s unique mission and bias toward action,” said Laurel Rossi, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Creative Spirit. “They are deeply committed to our goal of employing, retaining and supporting more than a million individuals with disabilities, and placing and supporting a million people with disabilities in fair wage integrated positions by 2030 at the best organizations in the world.”

About Creative Spirit

Creative Spirit is a certified 501c3 organization devoted to creating fair wage integrated employment for individuals with intellectual, developmental, and learning disabilities who are currently unemployed at a staggering 85%. Creative Spirit offers corporate training and consulting to organizations interested in adding disability to their DE&I agenda. Creative Spirit is also dedicated to social justice for the 15% of those with IDDs who do work—paid an average of $3.34 an hour, or go unpaid altogether, because of outdated laws and rampant discrimination. This is a global crisis, and likely the most profound human dignity and economic discrimination issue of our time, yet it goes unsolved. Creative Spirit is supported by corporate donations, grants and its Founding Partner The ADVERTISING Club of New York.



Contact Creative Spirit at www.creativespirit-us.org and follow us on social across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. #hiredifferent