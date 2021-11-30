Correction: Unaudited financial report for the third quarter and 9 months of 2021

English Estonian

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 30.09.2021, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 14.29 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. An industrial and logistics park is planned to be developed on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company.

In the first quarter of 2021 a 3.43-hectare property at the price of 824 040 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

In the second quarter of 2021 a 0.89-hectare property at the price of 205 000 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

In the third quarter of 2021 a 2.01-hectare property at the price of 604 080 (VAT not included) euros was sold.

Condensed statement of financial position as of 30 September 2021 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net profit for first 9 months of 2021 of AS Trigon Property Development is 298,307 euros and the earnings per share is 0.06630 EUR.

As of 30 September 2021 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 2,890,408 euros. The equity of the company was 2,389,244 euros, corresponding to 82.66 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 30.09.2021 31.12.2020 Cash 1,488,952 146,890 Receivables and prepayments 43,189 789 Total current assets 1,532,141 147,679 Investment property 1,358,267 2,350,000 Total non-current assets 1,358,267 2,350,000 TOTAL ASSETS 2,890,408 2,497,679 Payables and prepayments 501,164 6,325 Total current liabilities 501,164 6,325 Total liabilities 501,164 6,325 Share capital at book value 2,299,020 2,299,020 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings /loss 1,425,740



-321,264 Total equity 2,389,244 2,491,354 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,890,408 2,497,679





Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR 9 M 2021 9 M 2020 Gain on sales of investment property 464,040 4,405 Expenses related to investment property -5,983 -8,409 Gross profit /loss 458,057 -4,004 Administrative and general expenses -59,831 -11,758 Other operating income 100 0 Operating profit /loss 398,326 -15,762 Net financial income 86 10 Profit /loss before income tax 398,411 -15,752 Income tax expense -100,104 0 NET PROFIT /LOSS FOR THE PERIOD 298,307 -15,752 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT /LOSS 298,307 -15,752

