ACCUSTEM SCIENCES LIMITED (‘ACCUSTEM UK’) and ACCUSTEM SCIENCES INC (‘ACCUSTEM US’) Recommended corporate reorganisation by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the terms of a recommended corporate reorganisation be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").



A Scheme Document setting out full details of the Scheme (the "Scheme Document") was posted to the shareholders of Accustem UK on 2 November 2021.

Capitalised terms defined in the Scheme Document shall, unless the context provides otherwise, have the same meanings in this announcement.

Accustem UK is pleased to announce that, at the Court hearing held earlier today, the High Court of Justice in England and Wales made an order sanctioning the Scheme under section 899 of the Companies Act. The Scheme has now become fully unconditional, subject only to the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies. This is expected to occur, and the Scheme is expected to become effective, on 1 December 2021.

A further announcement will be made when the Scheme has become effective.

