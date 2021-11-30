Ubisoft Appoints Fawzi Mesmar as Vice President of Editorial

PARIS – November 30, 2021 – Today, Ubisoft announced that Fawzi Mesmar, a veteran Game Designer with more than 18 years of experience, is being appointed as the newest Vice President of Editorial.



Based in Sweden, Fawzi will report directly to Ubisoft’s Chief Creative Officer Igor Manceau. As a member of Ubisoft’s Editorial department, he will work closely with Ubisoft’s worldwide production teams to shape the creative direction of Ubisoft’s vast portfolio of games and franchises. Fawzi also will partner with teams across Ubisoft to ensure they are including diverse perspectives throughout the production process and creating enriching entertainment experiences for all players.



Most recently the Head of Design at DICE, Fawzi joins Ubisoft with nearly two decades of experience leading cross-expertise teams at companies such as King, Gameloft and Atlus. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to the launch of more than 20 titles spanning a wide variety of genres and franchises, including Battlefield, Star Wars: Battlefront, Persona, and Candy Crush. He is also the author of Al-Khallab on the Art of Game Design, one of the first Arabic language textbooks on game design. At Ubisoft, Fawzi will continue to build on a proven track record of leading diverse, globally distributed teams, drawing on his past experiences working in Germany, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and Sweden.



“I am excited to work with talented teams across Ubisoft to nurture our collective creativity and co-build the future of Ubisoft’s games,” said Fawzi. ”Ubisoft brings together many of the most creative minds in video games, and I look forward to supporting them in their work to deliver players truly meaningful entertainment experiences.”



Fawzi is the latest addition to Ubisoft’s Editorial team, following the appointment of Bio Jade Granger as a fellow Vice President of Editorial in February 2021 and Igor Manceau as Chief Creative Officer in September 2021.







“Fawzi is one of the industry’s most respected game designers and has a strong track record of uniting teams across various projects, expertise, and backgrounds,” said Igor. “We are delighted to welcome him to the Editorial department and I’m confident he will develop strong partnerships with teams across Ubisoft. His expertise will help us to continue uniting around a shared vision, strengthening and growing our broad portfolio of games, and providing players enriching, memorable experiences.”







Note to Editors – Fawzi Mesmar’s Biography







Fawzi is an award-winning game designer, author, and public speaker with nearly two decades of experience in the gaming industry. Most recently, he was the Head of Design at DICE, where he led the design teams behind the Battlefield and Star Wars: Battlefront franchises. Prior to DICE, he held the position of Studio Director, Production and Game Design at King where he contributed to major titles including Candy Crush. Fawzi has also led design teams at Gameloft and Atlus, where he contributed to the Persona franchise. In addition, Fawzi is the author of one of the first Arabic game design textbooks, has co-authored nine comic books, is a retired competitive esports player and is a regular game design lecturer at universities such as Futuregames in Stockholm. Over the course of his career, Fawzi has been recognized with awards including the Game Dev Hero Award for Game Design in 2020 and Game Industry 100 Game Changers in 2020.



