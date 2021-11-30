Urban SDK Increases Seed Funding to $3.7 Million to Expand Nationwide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data analytics and visualization startup Urban SDK announces that it has raised $2.1 million in funding to close out its seed round of $3.7 million. The funding round was led by DeepWork Capital , a venture capital firm investing in early-stage companies in Florida. DeepWork Capital, along with the Florida Opportunity Fund and Techstars, led an investment round of $1.6 million for the Jacksonville-based startup earlier this year.

"We are delighted to follow on our earlier investment in the company and lead this round with the participation of Florida Opportunity Fund, further demonstrating the public-private partnership for investing in Florida entrepreneurial companies. Over the past year, the company has progressed nicely and met its operating plan. With the backdrop of the $1.2 trillion 'Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act' recently enacted, the company is poised for explosive growth," said Mitchel Laskey, managing partner of DeepWork Capital.

Urban SDK is a business intelligence platform enabling decision-makers with real-world data. The platform provides a data visualization studio for customized mapping and analytics; a data hub with national location and safety data for purchase; quantum data modeling; and a cloud-supported workspace designed to help users share and collaborate on data projects within organizations.

Over the past 12 months, Urban SDK has grown 250%, and has expanded its footprint to every major market in Florida, five states, and parts of Canada. This investment enables the company to expand nationwide and further enhance the platform for private sector use-cases.

"This is an exciting time for us as a company, and for this entire market," said Drew Messer, Co-founder and CEO. "95% of the world's data has come online over the past five years. To help cut through the noise, we aggregate data from the physical world and turn it into intelligence for city planners, transportation operators, law enforcement officers, civil engineers and real estate developers. By combining all of our customers' data needs under one platform, we're able to deliver cost savings, automation of activities, deeper intelligence, and regulatory compliance."

"We're excited about this opportunity," said Co-founder and CTO Justin Dennis. "We've evolved from a transportation data visualization offering to a full suite of data management tools, and this new investment will help take us to the next level in becoming the standard for the modern data stack."

About Urban SDK

Urban SDK is a data analytics and visualization software that transforms data from the physical world and turns it into intelligence. The platform is a single solution for all data needs — transforming, visualizing, enriching, and managing data for all subscribers.

Media Contact

Jonathan Bass

jonathan.bass@urbansdk.com

386-228-7668

