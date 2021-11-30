HealthRecon Connect Successfully Completes SOC 1® Type 1 Examination

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthRecon Connect, leading revenue cycle management solutions provider to Healthcare Providers based in the US, reaffirmed its commitment to internal security controls by successfully completing the System and Organizational Controls SOC 1® Type 1 examination. The report independently audited by Stakes CPA, LLC, validates that HealthRecon’s infrastructure, controls, policies, and procedures meet and/or exceeded the SOC 1® Type 1 criteria as of July 1, 2021.



A widely recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 1 Type 1 examines internal and related external controls pertaining to financial statements – including financial reporting, transactions, security, availability, and processing integrity.

The successful completion of the SOC 1® Type 1 examination complements the organization’s recent achievement of being awarded the ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 27001:2013 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701:2019 (Privacy Information Management Systems) certifications and the seal of Compliance from the Compliancy Group, the recognized third-party HIPAA compliance verification standard for healthcare professionals, vendors, and IT professionals across the healthcare industry.

About HealthRecon Connect

HealthRecon Connect LLC provides technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management solutions to US healthcare providers. The company leverages over 30 years of deep domain expertise, machine learning, AI, cutting-edge analytics, and automated workflows that help improve cash flow, patient outcomes and enable peace of mind for their clients.

