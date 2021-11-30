USMNT Goalie Zack Steffen & USL Star Alex Crognale launch Parichute to spark local and global charitable impact

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parichute, a leading edge social impact and engagement platform launches today, Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30. This unique platform's mission is to connect influencers and celebrities - who want to inspire their audiences to create charitable impact - with vetted and efficient nonprofit organizations.

100% of the proceeds from all campaigns on the Parichute platform benefit the nonprofit partners' causes-a key differentiator from other platforms in the emerging "impact influencer" space. Standard credit card processing fees apply.

Parichute's social crowdfunding platform leverages influencers, content, interactivity, and engagement to drive fundraising campaigns for non profit causes and to foster a community driven by social media to create positive social impact.

Donors across the Parichute network will have the opportunity to be rewarded for their impact with exclusive access to Parichute VIP experiences on a subscription basis.

Parichute is led by athlete and philanthropist, CEO Alexander Crognale. In addition to leading Parichute's vision and direction, Alex currently plays professional soccer in The United Soccer League for The Birmingham Legion. Alex previously played for The Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer. Alex's experience as a professional athlete and influencer led him and cofounders Zack Steffen and Kyle Marie Dawson to envision and launch the Parichute platform.

As Mr. Crognale's fan base grew, he was driven to use his platform to be a champion for his community. Alex's vision to create social impact was realized with his co-founding of the VOYCENOW Foundation, an organization dedicated to providing equal access to resources for minority children.

Mr. Crognale stated, "Parichute was built to help nonprofit organizations amplify their missions and messages by garnering celebrity support. When you partner high-profile philanthropic celebrities and influencers with world-changing nonprofit organizations, a lot of good can and will happen.

"Parichute makes the process of linking passionate celebrities with vetted nonprofits not only easy, but fun and engaging. By pulling elements from modern-day social media, and giving a purpose to community, we are transforming the philanthropic space."

Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Parichute, Kyle Marie Dawson, graduated from Kent State University with a BA in Journalism and Mass Communications. Her passion for community action and current events led to her joining Bridgeport, West Virginia's CBS Affiliate WDTV-5 as a morning news anchor.

Given her position within the community, Kyle was fully exposed to the needs of her neighbors and felt compelled to provide solutions to these problems. Kyle pulled from her personal experiences within the nonprofit and fundraising sector to help create and develop Parichute. Kyle's work at Parichute closely aligns celebrities and charities who are committed to bettering their communities.

Zack Steffen stands as Parichute's third Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor; he is a dedicated philanthropist and world-renowned soccer star. Zack splits his playing time as the goalkeeper for Manchester City F.C. and for the United States Men's National Team. In 2020 Zack felt a need to make an impact leveraging his influence in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and co-founded the VOYCENOW Foundation with Mr. Crognale.

VOYCENOW is dedicated to providing equal opportunities and resources for minority students, raising over $100,000 in its first year of operation. Mr. Steffen adds unique value to the Parichute team given his status in the professional sports world and sizable rolodex of high-profile individuals.

The Parichute platform will launch with an initial campaign to drive donations for 20 of its nonprofit partners and an influencer network that reaches more than 5,500,000 followers across social media.

The first 250 people that donate $100 or more to charities on the Parichute platform will receive a Gold Launch Day VIP NFT which includes three months of free VIP experience access to the Parichute platform, giveaways, influencers, and member meetups as well as other exclusive offerings.

The first 750 donors of $50 up to $99.99 receive a Parichute Launch Day Silver VIP NFT which includes one month free VIP experience access and other special prizes.

