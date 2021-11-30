One World Universe, Inc. Announces New Subsidiary Meta Universe Holding Corp.





Entering Metaverse Real Estate Market with LAND Purchases within The Sandbox and Decentraland Worlds

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has created a new subsidiary named Meta Universe Holding Corp. which will encompass all metaverse related projects.

As an incubator and accelerator, management feels this hot new industry sector is diversified enough to create a separate holdings company to include multiple metaverse related assets, services, and products. The company has already purchased LAND within “The Sandbox” and has intentions of purchasing more real estate within the Sandbox and the popular “Decentraland” metaverse worlds.

The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel assets and gaming experiences on the blockchain. The Sandbox metaverse comprises a map made up of 166,464 LANDS. LAND owners can host contests and events, stake SAND to earn and customize assets, monetize assets and experiences, vote in the metaverse governance, play games that you or others create, and more.

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum blockchain-powered virtual world, developed and owned by its users, who can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Join a growing community of virtual world inhabitants who are building the world's largest alternate reality economy on the blockchain. In this store, you can buy and sell land assets in MANA, DCL's native currency.

“Available LAND is very limited, and we are in the midst of a land grab. Many major crypto whales and famous companies such as Atari, Adidas, Binance and more have bought up large blocks of land. Just like real estate, an area our CEO and myself have extensive experience in, can be bought and sold, developed, rented, and leased just like actual property,” stated Caren Currier, CFO of One World Universe.

Management stresses that the real estate side of the metaverse is just the first asset/business that will be under the new created metaverse corporation. The team is still in negotiations with other exciting metaverse projects that may result in joint ventures that will also be apart of the new holding company. Based on the success of this company, we could possibly spin out this business in 2022 as its own publicly traded entity where OWUV shareholders will receive shares of the new stock as a dividend.

The month of December will be a busy one as the company plans the announcement of 2 additional acquisitions, along with updates on the MVP movie, the Global Security Transport company and “multiple” additions (more LAND and PROJECTS) to the new Metaverse Holding company including the development of OneWorldMetaverse.com. Management has positioned themselves to expand upon their holdings to add value to both the company and its shareholders which has included the gifting of $1.5M and the plans to repurchase 5 million shares on the open market by year end.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

