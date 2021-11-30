Study Shows Rejuvant Decreases Biological Age By Eight Years in Seven Months

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A randomized retrospective study of 42 individuals published in Aging, shows Rejuvant, a patent-pending, timed-release CaAKG (calcium alpha-ketoglutarate) plus vitamin A for men and vitamin D for women, decreases biological age by an average of eight years after taking the dietary supplement for approximately seven months.



“The nearly eight-year reversal in biological age of individuals taking Rejuvant for 4 to 10 months is noteworthy,” said Brian K. Kennedy, Ph.D., one of the lead authors of the study and professor and director of the Center for Healthy Aging at the National University of Singapore. “Our findings suggest that Rejuvant is an intriguing candidate to affect human aging. The results are encouraging for increasing healthspan in both men and women.”

While it is customary to measure age chronologically, by birthday, science is proving that it is our biological age that matters most to determine the length of time a person will maintain good health and remain disease free. The authors of the study go on to say that if aging can be delayed, chronic disease onset will be forestalled, functional capacity maintained and, in all likelihood, complications due to infectious diseases reduced. Biological age is determined by many factors including genetics, lifestyle, disease, and the most promising, DNA methylation patterns, which can be easily measured with an at-home saliva test kit.

“Rejuvant is designed to help cells maintain healthy metabolism and maintain a youthful epigenetic state,” said Kennedy, who also serves as a scientific adviser and board member for Ponce de Leon Health, the makers of Rejuvant. “Healthy cells can repair damaged DNA, regulate hormones, produce energy, protect against disease and keeps the immune system healthy.”

TruMe, an independent laboratory and makers of the proprietary TruAge DNA methylation (DNAm) test, provided the study data that was obtained from current users of Rejuvant who consented to publish their biological age results for scientific and academic purposes. Participants were not paid, but rather purchased Rejuvant and the DNAm test kits on their own while TruMe entered into a non-exclusive customer service agreement for the DNAm testing of Ponce de Leon Health’s customers taking Rejuvant.

“What’s exciting to us is that this was a real-world data study of our customers who had been using Rejuvant for 4 to 10 months and who had previously had their biological age tested before and after starting on the supplement regimen,” said Tom Weldon, founder and CEO of Ponce de Leon Health. “This study validates that our unique formulation of CaAKG is highly effective at reducing biological age in a short amount of time and may expand the years one can stay in good health. Aging is not a scary prospect if you can live all your years in good health.”

AKG is a small molecule naturally present in the body, however levels of AKG decline significantly between the ages of 40 and 80. AKG is only available through dietary supplementation as it is not commonly found in food sources. In a previous mouse study performed at Buck Institute for Research on Aging, and published in Cell Metabolism, CaAKG extended the mice’s healthspans by 41%; giving them a longer life while staying healthier and disease-free, thereby suggesting CaAKG may be an ideal candidate for pro-longevity human studies. The goal of this randomized retrospective study was to determine the effect of Rejuvant supplementation on human biological aging by measuring DNAm. Authors of the study said it was noteworthy that 40 out of 42 participants (28 men and 14 women) decreased their biological age. In other studies, fasting and exercising proved to also reduce biological age, but only by about two years, after more than one year of lifestyle changes.

Rejuvant includes a clinically studied, timed-release formula containing CaAKG designed to decrease biological age. Through Ponce de Leon’s scientific research at Buck Institute for Research on Aging, it was discovered that there was a gender specific response to CaAKG, so specific formulations for men and women were created to optimize outcomes. The men’s formula includes vitamin A and CaAKG and the women’s formula includes vitamin D and CaAKG. It is recommended that both men and women take two tablets of Rejuvant each day to obtain similar results to the TruMe participants. The study authors also suggest continual supplementation to maintain reduction benefits in biological age. Learn more at: https://rejuvant.com.

