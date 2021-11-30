Pittcon Conference Highlights Top Laboratory & Analytical Science Sectors

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittcon is drawing upon its nearly 75 years of providing the foremost conference on laboratory science, plus a volunteer organizing committee of over 200 scientists, professors, and technical experts, to streamline its world-renowned technical programming. Scheduled for March 5-9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Pittcon’s conference element now features ten areas of focus that reflect the principal areas of research within contemporary laboratory science.

The ten areas of focus featured at Pittcon are:

Bioanaltyics & Life Sciences

Cannabis & Hemp

Chemical Materials/Materials Science

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Energy

Environmental

Food Science & Agriculture

Forensics & Toxicology

Industry & Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Lecturers within these areas of focus include innovators from the academic, private, and public sectors hailing from institutions such as the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, AstraZeneca, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Front Range Biosciences, LECO Corporation, Dow, MilliporeSigma, GlaxoSmithKline, the Catalan Institute for Water Research, PerkinElmer, the U.S. Department of Justice, Los Alamos National Laboratory, California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, any many more.

“The field of laboratory science is constantly changing,” states Pittcon 2022 President Eli Absey. “It was time we modernized our technical programming to continue to serve our attendees and exhibitors. Pittcon will always reflect the most modern discoveries, insights, and advancements within our field.”

Other areas of focus, like Art & Historic Preservation, are also featured within the Pittcon conference, as are topics that concentrate on disciplines such as spectroscopy, chromatography, and even grant/technical writing, leadership in the laboratory, entrepreneurship, and emerging fields. Discover more at pittcon.org/technical-program.

Pittcon is a dynamic, transnational conference and exposition on laboratory science, a venue for presenting the latest advances in research and scientific instrumentation, and a platform for continuing education and science-enhancing opportunity. Our aim is to advance scientific endeavor through collaboration, bringing together a world of knowledge to impact, enrich, and inspire the future of science. Pittcon is a catalyst for the exchange of information, a showcase of the latest advances in laboratory science, and a venue for international connectivity. Over 90% of Pittcon’s annual net profit funds scientific grants, education, laboratory improvements, and outreach. pittcon.org

