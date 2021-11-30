Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of Independence Holding Co. (IHC) Privatization Agreement and Encourages IHC Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Independence Holding Company (NYSE: IHC) (“IHC”) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.



On November 9, 2021, IHC announced that it had agreed be acquired by Geneve Holdings, Inc. Under the proposed privatization agreement, IHC shareholders are expected to receive $57.00 per share in cash for their IHC shares. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of IHC’s stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether IHC’s officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties to IHC’s stockholders by failing to adequately shop the company and maximize the buyout price for investors. The investigation also concerns the fairness of the sales process conducted by Perella Weinberg Partners LP, IHC’s financial advisor.

IHC shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/independence-holding-company-ihc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

