Slinger to Present at Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference

BALTIMORE, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLBG), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced that its CEO Mike Ballardie will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Investor Conference, taking place on December 8-9, 2021.



Presentation Date: December 8, 2021

Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Free Registration: www.sidoti.com/events

Live Access: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cqhu7UsZQHObOIPZ4O5fUQ

1:1 Meetings: Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

About Slinger

Slinger® is a leading connected sports company focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across tennis and other ball sports. Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities, and is initially focused on building its brand within the global tennis market, through its Slinger Bag® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger has underpinned its proof of concept with over $250M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020 for the Slinger Bag®. Slinger® is disrupting what are traditional global sports markets with its patented, highly transportable, and affordable Slinger Bag® Launcher and its suite of connected app and SaaS services.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

Attachment