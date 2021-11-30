Pfluger Announces Seven New Promotions

Austin, Texas, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfluger Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of seven individuals whose talents, experience, and leadership exemplify why “our people are the difference.”

Senior Associates

Heidi Collins, AIA, is a project architect in Pfluger’s Austin office. Her emphasis is on environmental responsibility through design. She believes that making buildings more energy-efficient through the building envelope is the necessary first step towards sustainability.

Lindsey Milligan, RID, IIDA, RA, NCARB, is a registered architect and senior interior designer. She has always focused on the user experience and how spaces make individuals feel and works to improve the maintenance and quality of a facility for the building operators. Lindsey has played a critical role in the success of our projects, designing timeless and inspiring places.

Associates

Alex Zulas, AIA, is a Senior Project Architect and oversees design teams so that project designs respond to client requests. He also has an innate eye for space and texture, making him a great resource for design questions.

Edward Rodriguez, RA, RAS, CSI, is Pfluger’s Specification Writer supporting all offices. He is also a Registered Accessibility Specialist and a critical part of our QA/QC review process. Edward’s broad experience brings many skills to our team.

Janet Fatheree is the Office Manager of the Austin office. She loves working with our people and is known as the office mom. She shared that Pfluger is full of talented, creative individuals, and being able to work with them and learn from them gives her joy. She is a critical piece of the Austin puzzle – we would be lost without her!

Leslie Kuhn joined Pfluger in 2018 and is an exceptional member of our Marketing department. She is passionate, continually demonstrates quality work, and is a great representative of our core values and purpose. She never hesitates to share her strengths, making her a true treasure to coworkers and team members. In a short time, her contributions to Pfluger have been extensive, playing a large role in most of our significant project and award wins to date. Leslie enriches our Pfluger culture and always strives to keep us true to who we are.

Rachel Cantrell, SPHR, joined Pfluger in 2019 and has made meaningful progress in our human resources approach. She brings empathy and humor, if needed, to some of the most challenging moments in our lives while helping us navigate a maze of bureaucracy. Her focus has been on improving our benefits, policies, and processes, ensuring we offer our employees the best. Rachel has made a significant impact on our recruitment efforts, having a large hand in recruiting 25 new employees this year alone!

ABOUT PFLUGER Founded in Austin, Texas in 1972, Pfluger Architects plans and designs educational facilities that engage and inspire. With offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Pfluger has completed more than 450 projects totaling more than $1 billion in the last five years alone. Pfluger is committed to the responsible use and management of energy and natural resources by recommending locally sourced products and efficient building systems that meet client needs and budgets.